Castleton just completed its fifth annual sailing camp on Lake Bomoseen. For two weeks, intrepid, enthusiastic middle-schoolers learned to rig, paddle, capsize, right and sail Sunfish sailboats. By the end of each camp, they capably navigated a triangular racecourse. Coaches were impressed by how quickly the kids learned to manage the vagaries of wind and waves. Plus, they were great to work with: eager, attentive, helpful, cooperative and appreciative. It was an honor to teach them.
All this required the generosity of area residents, businesses and organizations. The Lake Bomoseen Association made a significant financial contribution; so did local citizens, Brad and Liz Bird and Jeff and Pat Schroeder. Woodard Marine donated PFDs and needed supplies. Importantly, families from as far as Shelter Island, New York, gave their underutilized sailboats to the town to promote youth sailing in our region.