Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott and his obsession with roadside saliva testing is beginning to grate on legislators and senators, not to mention the rest of us. The fact is, we all know the truth about these tests. They are bogus and do not prove a driver is impaired. It is just another example of harassment of pot users in Vermont. Plus, other states that have it show a history of discrimination against minorities. If a cop can't tell if someone is stoned and impaired, they better hang up their badge and gun. They don't need a saliva test.
Get rid of this fake test for driver impairment and rely on the police to do their job. Good cops are pretty good at that!
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
