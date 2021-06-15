An honor system's exactly what? And is it a thing we can trust in this age? Sans supervision — in lieu of surveillance — trust feels like code word for just disengage.
And where's disengagement landed us thus (we, who lack backbone, of dubious will)? The purveyors of lies (mis-info, deceit) ran the country last year and are running it still.
Not to say that Joe's people aren't better by far than Orange Man's despicable cadre of thugs, but purging the country of Donald's influence compares to the challenges posed by bedbugs ….
Bedbugs in the Senate! Bugs in the House! Bugs south and north! Bugs coast to coast — we need to eradicate this infestation lest we are buggered to death (or almost)!
Susan Leach
Rutland
