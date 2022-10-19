This past Thursday evening, Castleton University political science department hosted a candidates forum for the new District 3 representative. The forum was planned to give Republican candidate Jarrod Sammis and Democratic candidate Mary Droege the opportunity to present their qualifications, backgrounds, experience and reasons for seeking office.

The forum questions were prepared by university students with public input as well. The candidates were to learn the questions on the night of the forum. This method allows the public to witness the candidates spontaneity, their awareness of the issues, how they respond under pressure and how well they state their case before the voters.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.