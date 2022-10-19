This past Thursday evening, Castleton University political science department hosted a candidates forum for the new District 3 representative. The forum was planned to give Republican candidate Jarrod Sammis and Democratic candidate Mary Droege the opportunity to present their qualifications, backgrounds, experience and reasons for seeking office.
The forum questions were prepared by university students with public input as well. The candidates were to learn the questions on the night of the forum. This method allows the public to witness the candidates spontaneity, their awareness of the issues, how they respond under pressure and how well they state their case before the voters.
Mrs. Mary Droege, Democrat, was present. Conspicuously absent was Mr. Jarrod Sammis, Republican. The forum continued without him.
Mrs. Droege answered the questions the moderator presented. In a clear, confident voice, she spoke of her background as a community volunteer worker, as an educator in the university, and the issues she was most interested in. She spoke of her lifelong love of learning and how she would research an issue before making an informed decision on how to vote.
Mr. Sammis, by his absence, demonstrated a deep disrespect for the voters of Castleton. He has been chosen by his local Republican Party to represent us in the Legislature. He is campaigning in our community asking for our votes. If Mr. Sammis does not have the time to see his public now, when will he see us, if elected?
