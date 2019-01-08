I am no fan of Bernie Sanders, but I suspect that the alleged sexual misbehavior of some of his campaign staff is not unique to his campaign. Presidential campaigns are intense and exhausting and people spend long periods of time in close contact. This does not excuse bad behavior, but in a campaign that involved hundreds — or perhaps thousands — of paid and volunteer staff, it is not quite fair to expect Sen. Sanders to supervise each of them at all times.
Louis Meyers
South Burlington
