In response to Mark Albury's "My inner Grinch," these songs are meant to be fun fiction. For example, it's true Rudolph gets shunned because of his nose in the beginning, but there's a lesson that this creature can be useful. As for the "Twelve Days of Christmas," this fictional song has no use for the mention of credit cards, so don't waste your breath. As for the other songs, they're meant for cheer.
Grow up, please. As for your last comment, don't get drunk, not cool. Why the Rutland Herald had the audacity to print this Scrooge-like trash is beyond my comprehension.
