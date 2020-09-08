For the last two decades, every other legislative session has given birth to a “reform Act 250” bill. The current bill to gut Act 250 is H.926. It is not that Act 250 needs “reform.” It is just that the developers want to make more money and the easiest way to get it is to gut environmental protections so they can destroy, pollute and degrade.
So they turn to their enablers, VNRC, VPIRG and CLF with money (money has momentum) and get them to shout “climate change” and “carbon tax” as excuses for whatever the corporate/industrial/developer cabal wants. These aforementioned faux-environmental groups have done very little to protect the citizens or the environment. Instead, they have strip-mined the "madness of crowds" to perpetuate the illusion of protection into the delusion that whatever they do is "right" and anyone who disagrees with them is "wrong."
What can we do? We can call/write/email our legislators — who have been lobbied to the point of exhaustion by the aforementioned acronyms and developer cabal. Tell them to kill the H.926 bill. Save Act 250.
Bill Ross
Danby
