Rutland is losing its identity. It is known as a retail-oriented town with very little choices.
If you look at the mall, they have just kicked several businesses out of the building. That mall is a joke. The owner and manager don't care about the businesses or the town of Rutland.
If you were to look at downtown Rutland on Saturdays it's over crowded with the farmers market and the entire plaza where Walmart is. There are tons of people walking everywhere. The rumor is that Walmart wants to expand but they can't in the building and the location they are in. If Walmart were to move up to the mall, it would lessen the crowds of people and traffic in the area.
Walmart is smart enough to know they would not want to deal with the mall's owner or manager. I don't believe any shop owner would want to deal with that. The question is why doesn't the town step in and force the mall to actually make it a good area for business owners to move in? As it is, we have already lost the opportunity to have a BJ's.
To make a huge number of jobs and other stores to go into the area, we cannot wait because we will lose jobs, businesses and lose people living here. Rutland is a great town/city but we need action to save our jobs and to save our small and big businesses.
Zachary DeRemer
Proctor
