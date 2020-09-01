Your story about Rutland leaders voting to not have the parade is saturated with the board's ideas to alter the parade logistics in order to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. The thinking is faulty and limited at best.
First, it's fruitless to attempt altering, better to transform. That is, develop another creative way to continue the heralding of Halloween.
Lest we forget, the oldest Halloween parade in the U.S. started in 1959 when Tom Fagan, a local and a Marvel comic contributor, had a parade in his comics story about the superhero group called The Avengers. In his story, he promoted the parade that was a Rutland success ever since. So my suggestion is the board should form a Delphi Group from the local "creatives" and brainstorm ideas for a substitute event honoring, as it were, the superhero origins of the Rutland Halloween parade.
The theme and ideation methodology should yield many event concepts that would comply with COVID-19 guidelines. More popular than ever, the Marvel Comic characters, their contribution to the Rutland parade and a proven method to develop transformative ideas - combined - will do more than any other way to preserve a tradition and help alleviate an ever-increasing effect of the pandemic - along with hospitalization, sickness and death - depression.
Louis Scotellaro
Chittenden
