Donald Trump appointed one of his megadonors, Louis DeJoy, to lead the Postal Service. DeJoy promptly slowed delivery times before the 2020 elections, when many people chose to vote by mail because of the pandemic. Since then, by dismantling critical mail-sorting infrastructure, he’s further sabotaged service. Prices are up and services have further slowed. We’re all paying the price, especially many seniors who rely on the mail for Social Security checks and medications.
While President Biden can’t fire DeJoy, he’s taken an important step toward fixing this mess. He’s announced he will not re-nominate two members of the USPS board, including board chair Ron Bloom who is financially entangled with DeJoy and consistently backed him. That could create a majority that would fire Louis DeJoy. Then there’d be a chance to:
— Reverse the postal slowdown
— Commit to prioritizing election mail
— Expand existing postal infrastructure into a community hub for services, rather than shutting down or privatizing aspects of it
— Maintain the USPS as a source of good, living-wage jobs for our communities.
Please call the White House (202) 456-1111 and urge the president to appoint people who are committed to saving our Postal Service, to the board!
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
