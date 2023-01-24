The old Martin brick house, across from Panera Bread Inc., has been a residential home since before 1992. I hope this Rutland City house is a home for happy souls for years to come, including the beautiful backyard and trellises, bushes and trees all around the house.
The influence of the home helps me to remember to try to drive less, enjoy my time here, and see our marble sculptures and my friend, Ivan, says, "Wall Art."
