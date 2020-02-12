As a former art reacher at Rutland Town Elementary School and having Sawyer as a former student, I would like to suggest that you vote for Sawyer Hathaway for Rutland Town clerk and treasurer.
Having Sawyer as an art student kindergarten to eighth grade, I was able to see his capabilities, leadership roles, honesty and his sincere work ethic. There was no challenge he would not refuse to do or give up with. I followed Sawyer as I try to do with all my former students after graduating from RTES and saw all his accomplishments. Sawyer's love for Rutland Town never stopped. He pursued his education but never forgot his roots. He married, settled in Rutland Town, became a wonderful father and worked hard on his farm and the unbelievable corn mazes he does for all to enjoy.
Sawyer will work hard getting things done for Rutland Town and the people of Rutland Town. A vote for Sawyer Hathaway is a vote you will not regret.
Nance McShane
Bomoseen
