“The F-35 is both a scandal and a tragedy … (it) is the worst example of the military-industrial-congressional complex.” - Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)
The presence of nuclear bombers at Burlington International Airport is an appalling prospect. Dangerous noise pollution and the reckless hazards that come with storing the $1.4 trillion per aircraft nuclear bombers is of grave concern to Vermonters. This is the weapon the Air Force intends to station with our Vermont National Guard, and is part of the Pentagon’s plan to build a new generation of nuclear weapons.
This all ties in to the Trump administration’s ill-conceived nuclear policy which, as the United States has begun building its first long-range nuclear weapons since 1991, and Russia and the U.S. have both pulled-out of the INF treaty, is a serious threat to our nation, let alone our state.
Recently, however, grassroots support for a ban on the F-35 has yielded big results. On May 23, the state Senate passed the Keep Vermont Nuclear Bomber-Free Resolution — S.R.5 — by an overwhelming majority vote of 22 to 7. Regrettably, Rutland County Sen. Brian Collamore was one of the seven legislators who rejected the measure.
I am grateful that Sens. Cheryl Hooker and Jim McNeil listened to the concerns of their constituents and upheld the welfare of our state. Thank you to these two Rutland senators for their good sense in banning the bomber and for saying "no" to participation in Trump’s reckless nuclear arms race.
The Senate Resolution may be read here: https://legislature.vermont.gov/Documents/2020/Docs/RESOLUTN/SR0005/SR0005%20As%20adopted%20by%20the%20Senate%20Official.pdf
Liz Filskov
Wallingford
