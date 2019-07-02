Regarding the July 9 election in Poultney, Rutland County, Vermont — Question #2:
I am a born Vermonter and dearly love both my state and the town of Poultney. My concern is if the people who plan to say "yes" to the second question on the ballot have checked the reputation and facts surrounding the proposed Dollar General that is pushing so hard to come into our town?
Towns across the country are pushing to get rid of them. The attorney general of Vermont laid a big fine on the company for cheating customers, and the company itself is subject to a big lawsuit for misleading folks into using a wrong motor oil in their cars.
I encourage citizens to vote “NO” on Question 2. My thought is to hold out for a company that will bring multiple badly needed jobs to Poultney and one who will obey our zoning laws.
A very concerned citizen,
Gertrude Horridge
East Poultney
