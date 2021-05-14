The unwanted, recorded phone calls were particularly irksome and intrusive today as I prepared to eat my lunch. In fact, it seems to have been some time since I was able to enjoy a meal without such interruption(s).
During the space of about an hour, beginning 12:30 p.m. or so, the IRS called twice to inform me I was approved to receive an early refund. My tax return was prepared by a CPA and sent in the early part of April — and there was no refund, there was a small amount due, to both federal and state, that was paid. Then a credit card company wanted me to contact them to negotiate reduction of interest on their credit card, which l do not have. The card I use never carries an outstanding balance; I don't like to pay interest. And, of course for the umpteenth time, the company that wants me to buy an extended warrantee for a car I no longer own.
This was followed by a call from Robert (not a recording) from some or other police union, whom I just plain hung up on. However, I had spoken with Robert who was soliciting funds on a previous occasion. When I asked where he was located, he replied Virginia. I asked if any of the funds collected would benefit my police force. He carried on about how they were collecting funds to benefit political candidates who support the police. I laughed in his ear; whereupon, he hung up.
These calls are very disruptive. For me, it is an inconvenience, but it might wake napping babies, or disturb a sick elderly person in some households. And still the phone rings. They have now found my cellphone number, so I can't escape them even on a road trip. Really!
Claire Stanley
Fair Haven
