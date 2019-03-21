Several months ago, I rode an Amtrak train from Vermont. It showed me the power of local revitalization of downtown areas.
The Amtrak Ethan Allen Express runs from Rutland, Vermont, down to New York City through some historical areas in the Mohawk River Valley of New York like the revolutionary battlefields of Saratoga and on to my destination of Schenectady. My goal on this early wintry day was to look at the reported revitalization of Schenectady, partly led by the development of a casino called The Rivers.
Revitalization is definitely happening in Schenectady, New York. It’s an industrial area still largely dominated by a GE plant but now a lot of the nearby real estate in the downtown is being updated including the construction of upscale townhouses and even the Amtrak station itself.
The Rivers Casino is not far from the downtown and is on the former American Locomotive Manufacturing site, which closed and fell into disrepair with the decline of the railroad industry in the 1960s. It’s now a mid-sized casino with numerous themed restaurants, a hotel (that was booked), convention center and the gaming venues of slots, tables and off-track betting. Of course the valet parking garage and ground lots were full of cars.
Schenectady, New York, has never been a tourist destination, but it is now.
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem, N.H.
