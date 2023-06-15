Why do we have a school board in Fair Haven? It has no power. It has no desire for power. It is a weak ministerial body. What can possibly be the satisfaction in being a rubber-stamp board member?

As a member, I actually want to make a difference. Former employees and parents have brought me legitimate complaints and serious allegations. There is a chain of command, but not for former employees. And many parents feel intimidated by school officials. I have a master’s degree in education. If I get stonewalled, how do these parents feel? I want to hear from parents. Board members’ email addresses are on our website. But there are members who don’t want to hear from parents.

