Why do we have a school board in Fair Haven? It has no power. It has no desire for power. It is a weak ministerial body. What can possibly be the satisfaction in being a rubber-stamp board member?
As a member, I actually want to make a difference. Former employees and parents have brought me legitimate complaints and serious allegations. There is a chain of command, but not for former employees. And many parents feel intimidated by school officials. I have a master’s degree in education. If I get stonewalled, how do these parents feel? I want to hear from parents. Board members’ email addresses are on our website. But there are members who don’t want to hear from parents.
I want us to treat faculty and staff with respect — not with Teacher Appreciation Week snacks — actual respect. We have critical personnel shortages. Our board needs to promote a climate that retains the employees who actually care for students. Forbes business writer Jack Kelly once wrote: “People don’t leave bad jobs, they leave bad bosses.”
I made a motion to reinstate a popular and effective teacher. I also made a motion to place our superintendent on leave pending a third-party investigation into personnel management issues in the Slate Valley district. The board chair lectured me and has since retaliated against me. But I will never accept a lecture about motions that are “off the wall” and about my loss of credibility from a chair who recently wanted to spend $60 million for an unnecessary middle school.
The second board meeting in June has been canceled. And there are no meetings in July. The board is going AWOL for a while. But I hope the board will return from its long summer hiatus ready to take its job seriously.