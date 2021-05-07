To the RCPS school board:
This is what I would say to my students like those I taught in RCPS for 15 years: I’m sorry that you feel attacked, truly. I see and hear that you are feeling attacked because of how others are responding to you for having a differing opinion.
Now, I would like you to reflect on how your words and actions have made others feel. The two ‘sides’ are in the biggest power struggle I have ever seen and that has nothing to do with right or wrong.
I watched Bill Olsen and the administration work hard with faculty and staff to make RHS an inclusive environment. From Global Studies to New Neighbors to gender neutral bathrooms to BLM flags, Bill has stood tall to make RHS a school the community and the School Board can, and should, be proud to have in the city. When he became superintendent, I was thrilled that his dignity and perseverance would trickle down to the lower grades. Now this?
You know what I have to say to the School Board? Back off and let the people who know how to lead be the leaders. Your personal opinions are getting in the way of the real work, educating the children of this community, and I don’t just mean Rutland City. RHS is a school that attracts students from around the county, and those tuition dollars are valuable.
How do I respond in a power struggle? I shut up.
Jami Sherwood
Rutland Town
