Really? Is the School Board going to cleanse American history by banning discussion of slavery? Are they also going to cleanse world history of the Holocaust, and the massacre of Armenians? I sincerely hope some kids were upset. I’d like all of them to have been “upset.” The whole class should have been “upset,” not just "students of color." The whole point of teaching through play acting is to arouse empathy and by so doing, develop awareness.
As to the local chapter of the NAACP’s objection? Their objection is inexplicable unless, of course, the purpose of that organization has changed from raising awareness of racism in society to the vain hope that concealment of evil eradicates it.
The decision this current School Board makes on this issue, and the vote each member casts on this issue, will reveal with some accuracy just exactly in whose hands the city has placed the education of its children. To that point, please think carefully about the choices you make when voting in March.
Enid K. Reiman
Rutland
