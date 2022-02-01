Should the Rutland city sports teams be referred to as the Ravens? the Raiders? or even the Rutvagans? If you are a nonstudent adult in the city and this is a compelling question to you, do us all a favor. Please sit this one out. Don't vote.
Dave Searles
Rutland City
Editor's note: The letter writer is running for school board.
