I would like to say thank you to the Rutland Herald for publishing the article in the Weekender about the forum on the Rutland School Board. It was important, but at the same time extremely disappointing.
Why? Well, the forum was a way for the Rutland parents' group to expose their extremist views without having to debate their rivals for the office. Why do I say this ? Well, the other candidates were not even invited to the forum. When Rutland Forward had their forum hosted by Rights & Democracy, they at least had the decency to invite all the candidates.
I was shocked and saddened that the first question had to do with Critical Race Theory and the idea it is being taught in Rutland Public Schools. When are people going to understand Critical Race Theory is for graduate students at the university or college level. In other words, it is not, I repeat, not, being taught in the Rutland Public Schools. Why is this still an issue ? It has been explained time and time again. If you are going to believe in conspiracy theories, then you do not belong on the School Board, period.
One candidate said that, if elected, she would go into the schools and see what is actually being taught. I am sorry to say this, but you don't need to be on the School Board to do this. You can, as a parent or a taxpayer, sit in on any classes that you want. These School Board candidates have to educate themselves about what their rights and responsibilities are as School Board members and taxpayers. Have you ever been turned away from the school at any time? If not, then you have absolutely nothing to complain about.
Ron Hemenway
Rutland
