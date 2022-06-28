Regarding the recent Supreme Court decision allowing public funds to pay for tuition to religious schools and how it might affect Vermont: The solution is for the state to limit school choice to public schools. Taxpayer dollars should be directed to the public schools that the taxes pay for.
Helen Mango
Tinmouth
(0) comments
