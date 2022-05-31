What can you do as an individual to protect and support our children in schools?
During the past several days, we have been fielding questions from community members about how they can help keep our schools safe. Schools should and need to be the safest places for our children.
As I am writing this, there have been 27 school shootings in 2022 alone. Our society has failed to act to ensure these things don’t happen. Instead, it seems we have accepted that this is part of life in the United States. This is not acceptable.
This isn’t a school issue, this is a societal issue, and the focus needs to be on our children. This isn’t about you as an individual, this is about us as a community.
Our students are struggling with mental health issues. Schools do not have adequate resources to deal with this. Seemingly every societal issue has been put on the backs of educators and school districts. It needs to stop, and we need to come together as a community, a state and a nation to address the well-being of our children.
What can you do?
— You can engage with your school district to understand what is happening in your community.
— When you see something concerning, you need to say something without fail. (safe4vt.org/)
— Support your educators. We are increasingly asking them to do more and more with fewer and fewer resources. This is not sustainable. Schools, families and our children have changed dramatically in the past five years. Most days are spent trying to address students' well-being and the baggage that is being brought to school.
— Polarization is not helpful. Differing perspectives are welcome and ultimately result in a better outcome. However, we need to come together under the umbrella of civility for the benefit of our children.
— Advocate to legislators for change.
Brooke Olsen-Farrell
Slate Valley UUSD superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.