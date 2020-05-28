I have seen two letters in the Herald addressing two major issues the governor is ignoring, and it is time for him to act.
The first is issuing a statewide mandate requiring masks in public buildings. To leave this to individual communities leads to confusion and potential violence, and leaves many of us vulnerable to the whims or ignorance of others.
The second is to allow Secretary Condos to move ahead with universal mail-in ballots. To delay is to guarantee there will not be enough time for implementation, and should there be a resurgence of the virus, which is very likely, many people will be unable to get to their polling places. Voter suppression should not be allowed take place in Vermont.
As our governor, you need to implement these vital measures. It is up to you.
Nan Dubin
East Wallingford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.