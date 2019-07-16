Our very own Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is trying to portray a "civic-minded" governor. But, he is really a right wing Republican, into cutting and gutting programs for the most vulnerable people here in Vermont while trying to get his bills passed into law. He is really attempting to delete his record of "Gov. Veto" Scott.
His sorry excuse for vetoing bills like minimum wage hikes and paid family leave is the Dems just can't get it right. But, the truth be told, this excuse for dumping these bills that were intended to help working Vermonters to earn a livable wage and have a few days of paid family leave, are lame-brain and very right wing.
The Senate Dems here in Vermont are not trying to break the bank and rescue workers. They are concerned, as are the rest of us that workers can't make ends meet. By all outward appearances, Scott is not concerned about that.
Then the legal pot sales Senate bill that Scott deep-sixed into limbo. He threw cold water on it and got his Republican buddies in the House to ruin any hope of passage. They added saliva roadside testing and enforced seat belt laws to the bill and sabotaged any hope of passage. These things are proven to discriminate against minorities.
So, civic-minded is defined as caring and doing things to help the community. How is Scott doing that? He isn't doing that!
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.