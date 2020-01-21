Scott’s errors
Phil Scott seems like a nice guy: friendly, calm, easy to talk to.
But there’s this from VTDigger: “Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday (Jan. 9) that he trusts the Republican-controlled Senate to carry out a fair and transparent impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.”
Really? After at least two Republican jurors have stated how they plan to vote before the trial has even begun?
Lindsey Graham: “I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” Then there’s Mitch: “We’ll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time, in total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people who are representing the president in the well of the Senate.” And, “I’m not an impartial juror. This is a political process. There’s not anything judicial about it.”
These are clear violations of the oath they swore to do impartial justice, and Scott trusts them to be fair?
Closer to home, he has threatened to veto a paid family leave bill for Vermonters. It’s high time to pick a governor who reflects the views of the majority of Vermonters.
Nanette Dubin
East Wallingford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.