I encourage Rutland City residents to re-elect Scott Tommola to the Board of Aldermen.
I have known Scott since 2005 when our daughters were both enrolled at Christ the King School and since that time, my respect for him as a person, father and community leader has only grown. We share a common investment in youth hockey coaching, as well as the time we served together on the board.
Although we didn’t agree on every issue at the time, I learned quickly that Scott always puts our residents’ interests first in any decision put before the board. In other words, he carries no personal or party agenda into his decision making processes, he simply looks at the issue at hand and makes a serious, well-thought-out decision based on what he believes will be the best outcome for city residents.
What else can you ask for in your representative? For example, when the previous administration attempted to decrease public safety by reducing manpower on shifts at the fire department, Scott was part of the strong voices who did not allow that to happen. When the city was faced with a frivolous lawsuit that would delay infrastructure projects, Scott stood as a strong voice against any settlement, giving those who might bring future frivolous suits pause. He has a proven track record of making good on campaign promises, including addressing the pension funding deficit which could have crippled the city’s finances. A vote for Tommola is a vote for fiscal responsibility.
George Gides Jr.
Rutland
