I saw your article on the problem with near-misses for the Amtrak line. As stated in the article, a train needs a mile or more to stop in the event of a problem.
Years ago, I started a thread on an inventors’ forum about the concept of having scout cars for trains to address this problem. A small, independent vehicle would ride the tracks ahead of the train to provide warning and ensure the train can proceed safely. The scout car would have various cameras, sensors, communicate with the operator of the train and would give enough advance warning for the train to be able to stop when necessary.
The idea got a lot of traction and many ideas were put forward about how it could operate. A printout of the recommendations were given to transportation rep at the time but nothing came of it. Now, sensors, cameras and communication capabilities have improved substantially, making this a more viable option, both for safety and to reduce the cost of accidents.
Norm Etkind
Woodbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.