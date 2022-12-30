In light of a commentary by Liz DiMarco Weinmann a couple of months ago suggesting a sculpture of Louis Scotellaro tapping on his device, I concur. The purveyors of the Sculpture Trail might consider a marble, three-dimensional carving of a modern everyman.
What is more ubiquitous in the 21st century than using a cellphone? After the Farmers Market has its toxic floor covered over with a fresh layer of concrete and cement, it would be a treat for all people who enter to glimpse a sight of themselves doing what we all do. Plus, it would be a playful tonic from past reminiscences into now. Basta with "vecchia mente." Perhaps such a project might find sponsorship from the subject's friends, admirers and aficionados of contemporary urban sculpture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.