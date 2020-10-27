What a sad state of affairs when people in this country feel they have to stock up on firearms and ammunition because they fear terrorist attacks by their fellow Americans.
Sad that we have so-called "Americans" who will resort to gun violence when they don’t get their way. These people are terrorists in the truest sense of the word. They think of themselves as something else, "patriots" maybe, but they’re deluding themselves; they are home-grown terrorists, plain and simple.
Say what you will about the Second Amendment, but from my perspective, it was, by far, the worst thing our founding fathers ever came up with but, then again, they couldn’t foresee the damage it would do to our country.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
