I read the headline “Disparaging cartoon,” in the Wednesday, Dec. 23 issue of the Rutland Herald, and it caught my attention; my thought was “A lot of them are, what’s got someone’s attention?”
After I had read it, I was moved to write this. I’m 74 years old, and I’ve learned that I am seldom alone; there might be a bunch of other people who are also misguided, wrong, whatever, whom I have joined, but I am seldom alone. I’ll bet I am not the only one who read that cartoon from an international political perspective, from which I suspect it was intended, and accepted it in humor, with perhaps a touch of cynicism. In my reading, that Canadian Mountie was clearly referring to what, from his point of view, is the undisciplined horde on the south side of the border, and not mental health of U.S. citizens in any medical sense of the term.
It must be a chore to publish anything that someone cannot be offended by! You have my sympathy, and I’ll bet that of others.
Charles Goodwin
Weston
