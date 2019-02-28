My name is Matthew Merritt, and I am running for a two-year seat on the [Rutland City] Board of Aldermen in the March election. I am a lifelong Rutland resident of 28 years, and I currently live on Deer Street with my wife, Shannon. I have had aspirations for public office for a long time. I can’t think of a better way to start than by serving the city I grew up in. Rutland is a wonderful community with hard working and dedicated people. I believe that Rutland will continue on a path of success, which will lead to a better quality of life for its citizens.
I currently work as a sales representative for Mitchell Tees and Signs in Pittsford. During my time there, I have helped our company grow by creating new relationships with local businesses. I feel that my experiences at Mitchell’s will guide me in making the right decisions for the people of Rutland.
Rutland has made great strides over recent years in addressing some very pressing issues. We still have many challenges ahead, and our fiscal situation will likely be one of those issues going forward. I believe that fiscal restraint and lower tax burdens will help steer our community towards greater prosperity. We should be diligent in alleviating the regulations on current businesses and future developers. This will lead to higher revenues and more jobs for the citizens of Rutland.
Most importantly, I want Rutland to be the safest community in the state of Vermont. I have made public safety one of my top priorities. The heroes from our police and fire departments should always have the utmost support of our city government. If I am elected, I will always make sure they have a seat at the table.
Thank you, and I hope to have your vote on March 5.
Matthew Merritt
Rutland
