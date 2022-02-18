Rutland Town Select Board is out of their minds.
The median age of Rutland Town Select Board members is at least 70 years old. You would think at their ages they would know better than to do the things they have been doing. For instance, the following is just a very small example of the latest Select Board misbehavior.
They voted to pay themselves "door to door" for attending committee meetings, even for committees they are not members of, or to attend any other town activity.
They actively participate in discussions and voting involving hiring and pay raises for their close family members.
They voted to pay themselves for the use of their cellphones, $30/month each — that's $360 each per year or $1,800 per year total for the board.
Come on, Rutland Town! It's time to step up and put the service back into community service!
Irene Hathaway
Rutland Town
