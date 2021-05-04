Butch Paul’s commentary of April 29 is a bonfire of straw men. It would take a gallon of ink to douse the flames.
Let us focus instead on the central thrust of his writing: This argument isn’t about the Raider name. Butch Paul has a proprietary claim on our school, history and culture. Many contest that claim. He is concerned “our” history and ancestors are being attacked and asserts anti-racism is a “destructive idea.”
I propose our students should study all of history, and not just the portions that make one interest group feel good.
Matt Getty
Rutland Town
