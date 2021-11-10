The bad guy, delta COVID, is out to get you. He’ll murder you if he can, but he’ll also settle for injuring you. Luckily, we have the Second Amendment to the Constitution. We have the right to "bare" arms in self-defense. If we are successful, he’ll fire but miss.
Norm Etkind
Woodbury
