New Jersey has about 10 times the rate of Black population as Vermont, and has a significantly higher urbanization index. Yet, New Jersey has less than one-half the rate of death by gunfire as Vermont. That doesn't quite fit into the comfortable stereotype we have created for ourselves, does it?
David Searles
Rutland City
