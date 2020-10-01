How serious Joe Biden is about actually being U.S. president is still a mystery. Yes, he did well at the debate with Trump and he looked presidential and allowing for a few gaffes and misstatements, he won the barroom brawl "debate."
The issue for me is Biden's campaign is lacking any real fire and that is a problem. He has to convince a hard core, right-wing chunk of America that he is better for them than Trump. That will take lots of energy and fight. Biden just doesn't get that and seems to have neither.
I can actually envision Biden sitting in the White House as U.S. president and wishing he was at his beachfront home, if he has one, while fishing or reading a book. Is he really serious about being our leader?
First of all, you can't debate Trump. He will not cooperate. So why bother with debates any more? Secondly, Biden needs to write up his plans if elected and get it out there for us to see. He needs to get the Dems to pass the stimulus bill and get people some resources. Just assume he is already elected president and get to work and ignore Trump. Then we'll see if he is really serious about it.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
