Eternal shame on Sens. Leahy and Sanders for opposing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. (The legislation, introduced by Sen. Ben Sasse, would have protected infants born alive from being denied lifesaving medical care.) Their vote has nothing to do with promoting women’s health or "reproductive freedom." Their stance is thoughtless, cruel and indefensible.
Tell us more about how our children are threatened by climate change while voting not to protect children born alive, senators.
Joseph White
Rutland
