Shame on you
In these tough times, many people are enjoying the outdoors. We are fortunate to be surrounded by countless opportunities to do this with our loved ones and pets. We own a little piece of Heaven on Wildcat Road in Chittenden. It was great to see the number of people out yesterday walking and enjoying early spring on Leffert’s Pond, the smells and sounds of the season are a treat to your senses and you forget all of the suffering that is happening in the world right now.
As we came around the corner on the upper legal trail section of the road, I couldn’t believe my eyes, someone had dumped the waste from a building project next to the road. The Trust For Public Lands owns this property and it will be part of the Green Mountain National Forest soon. It is a treasure for all to enjoy and take care of I can’t believe someone would desecrate the wilderness in this way. I hope they enjoy their new shed, I will pick up their debris and dispose of it properly. Shame on you.
Ellen Lynch
Chittenden
