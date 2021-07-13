Shame on you, Richard Getty. I was very disappointed to read your recent letter to the editor accusing a longtime Rutland Town Select Board member of being a racist and un-American.
The fact is that you are very un-American for trying to deprive Donald Chioffi's right to express his view on a particular issue. He has a constitutional right and freedom of choice. It's apparent that because his views do not coincide with yours, you unfairly label him as racist and un-American.
Pat Cioffi
Rutland City
