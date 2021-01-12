I am saddened and disgusted that another police officer's family (also named Brian) has to go through the same amount of pain and suffering that my family went through about a year ago when my NYPD nephew, Brian, died in the line of duty.
All of those responsible for the senseless violence need to be brought to swift justice, including all of the political leadership who incited it. The idea that it was BLM supporters or antifa is ludicrous.
As a retired law enforcement officer, it made me sick to my stomach to see Capitol Police officers removing barricades and calmly escorting the terrorists toward the Capitol with their backs turned toward them as if they were harmless. These officers brought dishonor to the badge and should be held accountable.
There needs to be an exhaustive investigation into why National Guard and other agency support was declined. The only answer seems to be that those in charge wanted the violators to be able to breach the Capitol and commit atrocities. It is shameful beyond disbelief.
Robert Mulkeen
Rutland
