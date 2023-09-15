The chase is on for the GOP to connect President Biden’s alleged influence-peddling and his son’s financial gains. I believe this will end up another waste of taxpayer money.

As an aside, it is somewhat noteworthy that the GOP never had any interest in investigating the $2 billion that the Saudi Wealth Fund invested in Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s new investment firm. Which coincidently happened after Kushner steered U.S. policy to benefit Saudi Arabia and the crown prince.

