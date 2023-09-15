The chase is on for the GOP to connect President Biden’s alleged influence-peddling and his son’s financial gains. I believe this will end up another waste of taxpayer money.
As an aside, it is somewhat noteworthy that the GOP never had any interest in investigating the $2 billion that the Saudi Wealth Fund invested in Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s new investment firm. Which coincidently happened after Kushner steered U.S. policy to benefit Saudi Arabia and the crown prince.
On our own home front (Vermont), we have our own interesting connect-the-dots story. Fox News recently reported that the campaign committee of Sen. Bernie Sanders sent $200K to the nonprofit Sanders Institute run by his wife, Jane, which employs her son, David, on a $152,653 salary. I admit to not knowing what this organization is structured to accomplish. I also wonder how David’s résumé fits its strategic goals. I admit to being a bit curious about how many candidates applied and were interviewed for this job or not. But then it is none of my business.
I think that all of us, whenever we can, want to share the wealth with our families. But we are not in the public fishbowl.