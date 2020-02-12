I am writing to show my support for Sharon Davis for alderman. Sharon has shown the leadership and the commitment our city needs. She knows the city’s issues, and her dedication to taxpayers is unwavering. Sharon has been labeled the workhorse of the board by past board members and continues in this role. Please join me in voting for Sharon Davis on March 3.
Mary Crowley
Rutland
