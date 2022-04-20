Richard Sherman attempts to paint Ben & Jerry's as being in violation of the Geneva Convention in a letter where he seems to forget the ice cream company is not a signatory to the convention.
He also dishonestly tries to paint it as an effort to deny the treats to the Arabs living under occupation rather than those doing the occupying.
Further, by bringing up the Geneva Convention rules specifically regarding occupation of enemy territory, he, not me, is the one labeling the Israeli West Bank settlements an occupation.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
