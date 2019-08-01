The Rutland Herald had two articles that made my head spin.
First, the one about a 7-year-old child testifying in criminal court. In my 20-plus years in human services and Vermont Child Protective Services, I never had this young of a child in court. We videotaped the statement and played it in court. I'm not faulting anyone here, but it stands to reason that this can be a trauma for the child.
That said, how about our Republican Vermont Gov. Scott who has vetoed the paid family leave bill, the minimum wage hike bill, the handgun waiting period and thrown cold water on the legal pot sales bill, stating ticks are "a cause for concern." These bills were intended for the working-class men and women who can't make ends meet on the paychecks.
This can only be some kind of random gesture from the right-winger Scott, who is known as "Gov Veto." Our "cause for concern" is his manner of running the state government by vetoes.
Now that Rebecca Holcombe is running for governor, we have a choice. I like her style of speaking out against Scott and standing by her principles. There is so little of that kind of courage in politics.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
