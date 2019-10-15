We are far away in Russia, but the news of shooting up the Rutland PD and subsequent shooting of Christopher Louras is shocking. After all that Rutland has done to challenge drug abuse, this event is certainly disturbing. Our heart goes out to everyone who is affected by this event as it brings back the sort of rush of concern that was felt when news of Carly Ferro reached us.
Once again, the devastation has reached into the soul of Rutland and shaken it to its core.
Alis Headlam
Uglich, Russia
