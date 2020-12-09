With so many small businesses closing as result of COVID-19 hardships, and local markets and craft shows across the state forced to halt in-person operations, the businesses that do succeed are the ones that update their business model and get creative.
The Vermont Farmers Market is no exception. Down to half capacity this summer because of vendor spacing guidelines, some people were worried about the future of the market. However, with the ability to shop favorite local farmers all in one place, the downtown market was the perfect one-stop shop this summer. And now that colder temperatures are here, the Vermont Farmers Market has moved inside to 251 West St. in Rutland, every Saturday in the winter.
It is important this holiday, more than ever, to keep our dollars in Vermont. Shopping local throughout this holiday season is the best way to support our Vermont communities, whether at the Saturday Market or during the Virtual Holiday Craft Show on Dec. 12. Seize your opportunity to shop for a locally made gift this Saturday on the Vermont Farmers Market Facebook and Instagram. Featuring some of the most talented vendors from across the state of Vermont, this is an event you don’t want to miss, and you don’t even have to leave your house!
Morgan Haynes
Rutland
