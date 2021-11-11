With supply chain disruptions making headlines, some wonder if the holidays will be “ruined” this year. With shipments from China now taking more than 70 days to arrive and large corporations spending big bucks to charter their own cargo carriers (and passing those fees on to consumers), the answer to saving the holidays seems obvious. Shop locally! Spending your money in your community benefits your Vermont neighbors and that matters now more than ever.
Seize your opportunity to shop for a locally made gift this Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Holiday Inn in Rutland. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Vermont Farmers Market will host its annual Fall Holiday Fair. Featuring local vendors with quality crafts, bakers with specialty foods, quintessential Vermont maple syrup and so much more, this is an event you don’t want to miss. Find a unique gift for everyone on your list and get to know the people behind the product. Admission is always free.
Morgan Haynes
Vermont Farmers Market special shows manager
Rutland
