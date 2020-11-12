The mascot changing — this is your line in the sand. Worldwide pandemic, people dying and your biggest concern is a name change from a high school that you went to for four years. Your life is defined by four years of your "glory days." Sad that those four years are all you have to celebrate of your life. Maybe you should try to do better.
Brande Cottrell
West Rutland
