My suggestion for enlightening those who still refuse to accept the COVID-19 virus as a reality and still feel mask wearing is somehow an assault to their personal liberty, is volunteer in a COVID-19 ICU.
My other suggestion to the public is to treat this disbelief like the Vietnam War and bring the COVID-19 ICUs to prime time television every night. Show the suffering first hand just as they did with Vietnam. Focus on the faces of those struggling to breathe and the terror they feel just as the paralysis of the anesthesia begins and the tracheal tube is placed to enable their breathing.
Imagine the family who cannot be at their loved one's side ever during this time. Imagine the family who may never see their loved one alive again.
If this could be seen by these disbelievers, maybe it would change their minds. It certainly helped with personalizing the Vietnam War.
Patricia A. Schroeder
Castleton
